Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $41.40 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

