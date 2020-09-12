Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polarityte and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $5.65 million 6.99 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.28 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polarityte.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polarityte and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polarityte currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 331.37%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 95.45%. Given Polarityte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Polarityte and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte -1,152.56% -179.96% -120.61% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Polarityte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

