POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

AUCOY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

