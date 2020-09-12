Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 9.53 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.44 $214.00 million $2.39 14.25

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 8 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.24%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -615.46% -94.45% -70.53% Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

