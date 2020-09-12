Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 109,173 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 204.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 137,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $51.54 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.