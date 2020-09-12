Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 15,404 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,873.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,627. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

