Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 26,354 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.24% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.