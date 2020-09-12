Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.17 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

