Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,112 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

