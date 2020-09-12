Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,279,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,605,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,823. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $286.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.57.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

