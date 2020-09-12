Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $43.93. 48,888,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,449,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

