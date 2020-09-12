Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,765 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $64.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.