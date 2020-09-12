Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 142,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $215.43. The company had a trading volume of 315,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,374. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

