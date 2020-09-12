Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.16.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

