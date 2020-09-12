Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $431.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.70 and its 200 day moving average is $353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

