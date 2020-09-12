Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Shares of AMT opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

