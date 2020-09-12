Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,396,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,978,000 after acquiring an additional 573,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 3,816,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

