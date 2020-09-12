Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

