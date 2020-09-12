Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $6,989,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,131.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,614. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $251.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

