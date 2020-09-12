PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

BLHEF stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.45. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

About PSP Swiss Property

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

