Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peloton in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

