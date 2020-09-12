Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

EFX opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,415,000 after acquiring an additional 219,947 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 245.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

