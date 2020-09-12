Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

