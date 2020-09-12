Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Boosted by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of BPMC opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $51,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $179,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,508 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

