Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,696,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

