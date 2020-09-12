Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Decreased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.