Qorvo Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

