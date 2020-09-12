QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 477,129 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $88,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

