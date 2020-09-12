Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

