Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 164.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

