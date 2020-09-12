Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

