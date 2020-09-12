Raymond James Reiterates C$2.30 Price Target for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Raymond James set a C$2.30 target price on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.64 million and a PE ratio of -73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 25.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,575. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,383,612 shares in the company, valued at C$6,619,254.12. Insiders have sold 1,244,000 shares of company stock worth $2,182,780 in the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

