Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

