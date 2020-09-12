Reviewing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Enstar Group (NYSE:ESGR)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Enstar Group 36.46% 11.88% 2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lemonade and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Enstar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enstar Group $2.57 billion 1.39 $938.09 million N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

