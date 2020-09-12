Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SPNS opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 313.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

