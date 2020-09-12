Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.40 ($8.71) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.53 ($8.85).

SHA opened at €5.83 ($6.86) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.44.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

