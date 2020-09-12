Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

