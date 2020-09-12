Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

