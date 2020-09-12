Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.14.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$8.41 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.