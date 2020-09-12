Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Slack by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Slack by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 544,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 6,565 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,885. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WORK opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

