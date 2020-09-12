S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 498.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $348.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.52. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

