SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673,791 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 372,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,739 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 219,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,001. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

