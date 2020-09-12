Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPOZF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Sportech has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

