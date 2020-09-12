Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 4.0% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

SQ opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.64. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

