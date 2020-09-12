Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,136 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

