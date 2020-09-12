STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.78).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.81 and its 200-day moving average is €24.05.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

