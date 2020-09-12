Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Big 5 Sporting Goods Put Options (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 665 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,671.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

