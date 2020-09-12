Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,255 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,378% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 110,550 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

