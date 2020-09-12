Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,044 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

