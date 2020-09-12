Sukh Ram Chamda Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £6,375,000 ($8,330,066.64).

Shares of Cake Box stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Cake Box Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.29.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

